Deltazone update for 14 January 2023

Update 0.2.22

Share · View all patches · Build 10323112 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added New Muzzels effects and tracers
-Added ADS animation
-Added Bullet holes when shooting something
-Fixed some FPS issues
-Added CIWS killstreak
-Added Suburbs
-Added Steam profile link on scoreboard
-Added Hardpoint
-Overhauled Harbor
-Overhauled Nexus
-Overhauled Cargo
-Fixed some FPS issues

