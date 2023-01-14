-Added New Muzzels effects and tracers
-Added ADS animation
-Added Bullet holes when shooting something
-Fixed some FPS issues
-Added CIWS killstreak
-Added Suburbs
-Added Steam profile link on scoreboard
-Added Hardpoint
-Overhauled Harbor
-Overhauled Nexus
-Overhauled Cargo
-Fixed some FPS issues
Deltazone update for 14 January 2023
Update 0.2.22
-Added New Muzzels effects and tracers
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update