V.1.0.16 Fixed Saving & Skill Issues and others

Hi, travelers

After the DLC was released, there are indeed many unexpected bugs buried in the version. Particularly when the game needs to achieve non-barrier base game and DLC environment switch performance. At present, we have fixed the most-cared issue in new version 1.0.16, such as [Saving problem] [ Encounter battle stuck situation when the team with RIQ] [ New skills performance issue] [ New DLC2 heroes respawn issue]

And be sure we will continue to optimize the version. If you encounter any bug, you can leave the comments below, we will look into it and fix the issue as soon as possible.

Fixed [Saving issue] after DLC Update

Fixed the problem that DLC2 heroes could not appear normally in the game. Now when DLC2 is loaded, you can find them in the taverns of desert

Fix the problem that the passive effect of [Turning Jade] skill - [Rhythm of Life] causes friendly characters to be unable to act

Fixed a bug where the passive effect of the skill [Healing Rhythm] would cause unexpected battle stuck issue

Fixed a bug that the skill page of the character [Shahid] is displayed unfunctionally

Fixed a bug that the clones generated by the skill [Shade Soul Splitter] will not disappear functionally

Fixed a bug that the skill [Song of Battle] has no effect after use

Fixed a bug that the value of the skill [Afterglow] is always displayed as 0

Fixed a bug that the value of the skill [Purifying Flame] is always displayed as 0

Fixed a bug that the passive attribute of the skill [Rampage] does not take effect

Fixed a bug that the value description of the skill [Iron Heart] is wrong

Fixed a bug that there is no CD prompt after the skill [Battle Preparations] is released

Fixed a bug that there is no CD prompt after the skill [Warrior’s strike] is released

Fixed the problem that the localization description of some skills was wrong

Feedback or encounter any issues when playing the game, just a click into our Discord channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into and try fixing them in future updates!

Thank you all!