Patch Notes v1.1.12

Turns out the motion physics has been jittery for players with high framerates, oups. No wonder some have been complaining about over-janky / disorientating camera motion. So... in this patch I'm putting that right. Corrected the way the physics rate and frame rate synchronise

Put in a TEMPORARY (hope!) frame rate cap to give me some breathing room to do some proper fixing and testing of the physics for higher spec rigs. mainly to ensure new players don't get a horrible first impression of the game. Unfortunately this means I have had to disable VSYNC - also TEMPORARY. By TEMPORARY I mean that I intend to have this resolved properly in the next patch (about one week from now). But the game should be a lot smoother now for all players, I figured that was the biggest priority in the short-term.

Enabled 'interpolation' on all physics objects. This will mean players with higher-spec PCs will get smoother looking physics. Physics 'interpolation' used to be on only 'active' objects (e.g. your current bot, or the thing you've just grabbed), but after a fair bit of testing I'm not noticing any performance benefit to that kind of optimisation. Will see how this goes, might make it a toggle option via Menu in future patch.

Low-end GFX cards with 2gb VRAM now officially supported (due to further reductions in texture VRAM usage)

Voice of The Executor still too loud, some say, so I've softened it a bit more.

Someone managed to spring the second virus @TheCloud... so I decided to officially support that - it's now intentionally possible rather than a glitch.

Discord button added to MainMenu

Plugged a gap in Merging Station Roof

Fixed not able to suck ego from 'inbox' remote port sensors