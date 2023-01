Share · View all patches · Build 10323063 · Last edited 14 January 2023 – 17:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Modifications:

· Adjusted the mechanism of "Spear of Purify", now it will not deduct physical attack multiplier due to any other equipment with negative health regeneration.

· Fixed the bug that the battle process might not match the battle result in some cases

· Fixed several incorrect tile passages

Thanks to all friends who found bugs and made comments, and happy 2023 & the second anniversary (though a little bit late)!