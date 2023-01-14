Dear Gatewalkers!

First of all, it was looooong night! But we read your comments and your thoughts, so we act! 💪

During the last 24h, we have made some changes to the game based on your feedback. We hear you all, and we are continuously working to make your experience with the game better and better with each patch!

Please take some time to read what we have changed in the current PATCH 1.0.3:

🛠️ IMPROVEMENTS:

We see that some visuals from starting weapons could have been better, so we upgraded FXes for Hammer weapon skills.

We have also adjusted some animations for Warhammer and GreatHammer.

Stamina cost on various skills has been adjusted based on your feedback (it's a multiplier factor, so take a look at your skills if they were affected). Changed skills will have 1.25 stamina cost reduced to 1.2.

The player's character movement speed has been slightly increased. Multiple monsters have had their attack range adjusted to compensate for this change. You should feel the change right away!

Some of you asked to be able to test some weapons earlier when you start the game. All new characters can choose from 3 additional starting weapons in the tutorial quest (Dark Catalyst T1, Dual Daggers T1, Bloody Axe T1). This change only applies to starting weapons available in the player's stash; Blacksmith still offers only three T2 weapons to choose from, as before.

Health points of low-tier creatures have been slightly reduced to make starting easier for less experienced players.

MonkeyBats now have a chance to drop meat when skinned (yes, we know that all players from alpha are expecting this change).

the Surian Shaman grenade price has been greatly reduced it's now based on item level.

Addressed multiple reports about characters stuck in level geometry. Navigation planes have been adjusted.

Removed skill icon unintentionally displayed in the crafting window when crafting utility items.

🛠️ BUG FIXES:

Fixed bug preventing mobs from spawning on a few objectives.

Fixed bug causing unintentional tent durability restoration.

Fixed bug causing skill Stamina Nova not to restore stamina properly.

Adjusted descriptions of effects of Curse and Wound infection.

Fixed a bug that prevented displaying a proper description of heat combo mechanics.

Adjusted descriptions of multiple coop-combo mechanics.

Salad T3 can now be crafted in "Stove" and "Campfire" crafting stations.

Slightly adjusted sounds on "Ancient Ruins" objectives.

Fixed incorrect damage modifier in Guardian boots T4.

Fixed incorrect defense modifier on shock rings.

Removed unintended ingredients occurring in multiple recipes.

Fixed bug causing player character to be stuck after activating drilling machine in "Ignition Cell" quest.

