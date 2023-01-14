Moshcave Major Update #2 (0.3)

Hello!

Moshcave 0.3 is now available!

In the last update, the major change made was that only on the dance floor the player could regen HP/MANA. But the dance floor was way too small. With this in mind, the band stage and the dance floor are now enlarged, and other design effects were also added to create a more interesting environment. Some bugs were also fixed, and now there's a Spanish translation to go along with the English and Portuguese. Below you can see the summary of the changes:

Added a bigger dance floor

Added a bigger band

Added a "red glow" effect when the player is on the dance floor (active)

Added new animation for the dance floor

Added Spanish translation

Changed design of the "explosive block"

Changed the design of the first two enemies (bat and ghoul), since the colors were too similar to the colors on the dance floor, making it too difficult to see those enemies

Fixed minimap not matching the actual map due to transformation on the band/dance floor size

That's it for today's update! Feel free to leave a comment, feedback or review saying what do you think about the game, the changes and what could be improved in further updates.

As always, thanks for your supporting and for playing Moshcave!

LGV