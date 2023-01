Share · View all patches · Build 10323032 · Last edited 14 January 2023 – 16:26:32 UTC by Wendy

A small patch for Graceward is now live, fixing:

Instability for some upgrade paths in the character skills.

Several other small bugs/typos.

Also the soundtrack for the game will be available for download coming next week, more on that later!

Godspeed out there,

Fransis