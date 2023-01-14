 Skip to content

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 14 January 2023

0.8.62 has been released

Added functions

  • Special Moves have been implemented.
    (Eventually, special moves will be changed for each weapon)

Adjustments

  • The damage of the sniper rifle has been further increased.

