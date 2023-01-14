Update 14.1 live!

Hey @everyone !
Update 14.1 is now live!
New stuff:
- Improved wall (barricade): It works exactly like the old wall but now is taller and provides better cover!
Image
- Improved mineral extractor with a better model and textures
Image
- New community maps search section (replaces the All section). You can now search by map maker name or map name, filter game modes and sort by rating and modification date!
- New setting to use the B button to select the multitool instead of the A button (default)
- Improved the recoil and bullet tracers of the AK5 and AK2
- Added hud notifications to show which player revived/cured you
- The gravity gun now can collect floating crystals
- Replaced the creator column in the Map Editor UI for Status (Published, Unpublished)
Performance improvements
- Improved the performance of weapons and players
- Improved the performance of the editor ui
- Added pagination to my maps and favorites for smoother loading
Fixes:
- Fixed: In conquer games larvae would expand to empty mineral spots
- Fixed: Repairing the mech would not remove the "eject" alert
- Fixed: The gravity gun would grab the flying units at an incorrect spot
- Fixed: "No connection panel" would not go away after reestablishing the connection
- Fixed: Thermogen and Mist needing internet connection to work the first time
- Fixed: The mech cabin would sometimes stay active after destroying the mech
- Fixed: AA missiles circling the target sometimes
- Fixed: Jumping out of a dropship as passenger would crash the dropship
- Fixed: Playing official maps in co-op but wouldn't unlock the next one for the other players
- Fixed: Getting the ammo upgrade for the ak5 would sometimes give you 5 extra bullets
- Fixed: Conquer games not ending sometimes
- Fixed: Map name and description would not show up in PVP community maps
- Fixed: Not being able to drive the mech on Steam sometimes
- Fixed: the small jump would not activate in closed spaces
Editor Assets
- New walkable grates (short and long) for the Titan Base pack
- New button-door for the Titan Base pack
- Moved minerals to the Special tab
- Fixed road asset colliders
- Fixed colliders and nav-volumes in some snow biome cliffs
Editor Fixes:
- Fixed: Hitting play without AI waves configured would not save the changes
- Fixed: Some menu screens would not scale in precision mode
- Fixed: Cloning a locked object would throw errors
- Fixed: Lighting settings would not replicate to other players in multiplayer sessions
- Fixed: Enabling snap to grid and creating a group would fail
Thats it (for now! :P) We hope you like the update and as always please let us know what you think or if you run into any issues.
Happy bug-hunting!
