Guardians VR update for 14 January 2023

Update 14.1 live!

Build 10323000

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey @everyone !

Update 14.1 is now live!

New stuff:

  • Improved wall (barricade): It works exactly like the old wall but now is taller and provides better cover!
    Image
  • Improved mineral extractor with a better model and textures
    Image
  • New community maps search section (replaces the All section). You can now search by map maker name or map name, filter game modes and sort by rating and modification date!
  • New setting to use the B button to select the multitool instead of the A button (default)
  • Improved the recoil and bullet tracers of the AK5 and AK2
  • Added hud notifications to show which player revived/cured you
  • The gravity gun now can collect floating crystals
  • Replaced the creator column in the Map Editor UI for Status (Published, Unpublished)
    Performance improvements
  • Improved the performance of weapons and players
  • Improved the performance of the editor ui
  • Added pagination to my maps and favorites for smoother loading

Fixes:

  • Fixed: In conquer games larvae would expand to empty mineral spots
  • Fixed: Repairing the mech would not remove the "eject" alert
  • Fixed: The gravity gun would grab the flying units at an incorrect spot
  • Fixed: "No connection panel" would not go away after reestablishing the connection
  • Fixed: Thermogen and Mist needing internet connection to work the first time
  • Fixed: The mech cabin would sometimes stay active after destroying the mech
  • Fixed: AA missiles circling the target sometimes
  • Fixed: Jumping out of a dropship as passenger would crash the dropship
  • Fixed: Playing official maps in co-op but wouldn't unlock the next one for the other players
  • Fixed: Getting the ammo upgrade for the ak5 would sometimes give you 5 extra bullets
  • Fixed: Conquer games not ending sometimes
  • Fixed: Map name and description would not show up in PVP community maps
  • Fixed: Not being able to drive the mech on Steam sometimes
  • Fixed: the small jump would not activate in closed spaces
    Editor Assets
  • New walkable grates (short and long) for the Titan Base pack
  • New button-door for the Titan Base pack
  • Moved minerals to the Special tab
  • Fixed road asset colliders
  • Fixed colliders and nav-volumes in some snow biome cliffs

Editor Fixes:

  • Fixed: Hitting play without AI waves configured would not save the changes
  • Fixed: Some menu screens would not scale in precision mode
  • Fixed: Cloning a locked object would throw errors
  • Fixed: Lighting settings would not replicate to other players in multiplayer sessions
  • Fixed: Enabling snap to grid and creating a group would fail
    Thats it (for now! :P) We hope you like the update and as always please let us know what you think or if you run into any issues.

Happy bug-hunting!

