Pedigree Tactics update for 14 January 2023

January 14, 20230 update notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed enemies sometimes putting traps on occupied tiles

Please report any other bugs or issues you encounter on the forum so that they can be fixed as well.

