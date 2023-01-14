 Skip to content

Side Effect update for 14 January 2023

1.5.10 - Weekly update

Share · View all patches · Build 10322964 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Global

  • Spellbook base mana income removed
  • Player's bishops start with 60 holy
  • Sky temple: king is stronger

Spells

  • Pact of Dragon Slayer: improved
  • Pact of Drangelion: rook effect also applies air / golem starts with a minimum of 4 attack
  • Holy fire: rook effect buffed
  • Desperation: bishop effect added
  • Chaos bolt: rook effect locked
  • Purification: rook effect reworked / knight & queen effects added
  • Song of the archdeacon: buffed / rook & bishop effects reworked
  • Zombies: improved
  • Gravestone: removed from the game (merged with zombies)

Items

  • New item: pot
  • Ancient rune: synergy added with promotion
  • Winter clothes: reworked
  • Cursed gargoyle: nerfed / new upgrade added / reset to 0 at 999
  • Miner helmet: nerfed

Fixes

  • Fixed: tears of denial visual
  • Fixed: tears of denial counter fire ascension
  • Fixed: illusionist can't teleport while frozen
  • Fixed: fire catapults (golden fortress) turn tiles into fire
  • Fixed: crystal cave king summons on top

Changed files in this update

Side Effect Content Depot 1678341
