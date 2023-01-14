1.5.10 - Weekly update

Global
- Spellbook base mana income removed
- Player's bishops start with 60 holy
- Sky temple: king is stronger
Spells
- Pact of Dragon Slayer: improved
- Pact of Drangelion: rook effect also applies air / golem starts with a minimum of 4 attack
- Holy fire: rook effect buffed
- Desperation: bishop effect added
- Chaos bolt: rook effect locked
- Purification: rook effect reworked / knight & queen effects added
- Song of the archdeacon: buffed / rook & bishop effects reworked
- Zombies: improved
- Gravestone: removed from the game (merged with zombies)
Items
- New item: pot
- Ancient rune: synergy added with promotion
- Winter clothes: reworked
- Cursed gargoyle: nerfed / new upgrade added / reset to 0 at 999
- Miner helmet: nerfed
Fixes
- Fixed: tears of denial visual
- Fixed: tears of denial counter fire ascension
- Fixed: illusionist can't teleport while frozen
- Fixed: fire catapults (golden fortress) turn tiles into fire
- Fixed: crystal cave king summons on top
Changed files in this update