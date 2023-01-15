Regular Update - 0.12.0 - Unit Sprites / Remove "Stop to Shoot" / etc.

Changed in 0.12.0:

NEW FEATURE: Custom Unit Sprites for each unit type

One of the long-running requests has been to make each unit type visually distinct compared to the other unit types.

And now finally it's done.

Visually distinct look for all the 15 units

Each unit also has a small bouncy animation while walking to make them a bit livelier.

There is now a visible "mist" emitting from the units when they breathe.

The death animation got also tweaked a bit

FEATURE CHANGE: Remove the "stop to shoot" feature

One of the more prominent features of the game has been that you've needed to stop and stand still for the units to attack the enemies.

I think it's a nice feature, but I've been wondering what the game would be without imposing this rule.

My hope is that removing this rule will make the start of the runs more fluid and fun.

This change probably doesn't have too much positive or negative effect in the longer runs, since with the longer runs you still have to be careful where you move, which is nice.

Some units like the "telephone pole" unit still work as previously, where you need to stand still.

The emphasis is that it's beneficial to stand near the enemies and it's better to be "aggressive" towards the enemies, than running away.

NEW FEATURE: Limit the number of unique unit types the player can have

There is now a limit of having 6 unique unit types at once.

Hopefully, this change adds a tiny bit more strategy in what to hire and what to transform.

This change also makes the "Unit Transformer" more useful, since you can use it to gain more free unit-type slots by transforming your two existing units into a single one.

There is now a small "unit-type list" on the right side of the main unit list, which makes it a bit easier to see which units you have and how many "unit-type slots" you have available.

FEATURE CHANGE: Unit Transformer changes

The Unit Transformer has been tweaked to give better choices.

There is now more emphasis on transformations where you convert two existing unit types into a single unit type. This gives you also a free unit-type slot to use.

FEATURE CHANGE: Unlock the items and units in any order and make them always visible

The unlocks dialog got another round of changes, based on feedback.

Note: Unlocking items and units might now be a bit overwhelming, since you can unlock things in any order, but let's see how things go.

Make all item and unit unlocks visible, even when they are not yet unlocked

Make it possible to unlock the items and units in any order

Change the order of unlocks, so that the Units and Items are not "interleaved"

Visual tweaks for how the unlocks appear on the Unlocks dialog

DIFFICULTY CHANGES:

Starting from the second loop, the ratio of big enemies compared to the smaller enemies is now higher. This should increase the difficulty a little bit at the start of the each loop starting from the second loop.

The difficulty is now selected when starting a new run (not a separate button in the main menu anymore)

Make it so that Hard difficulty doesn't need to be unlocked anymore, it's unlocked by default.

FEATURE CHANGE: Esson Baari / Item Slots changes

Esson Baari animations were speedied up already once before, but it still felt a bit sluggish, so the animations were speedied up a bit more.

The chances of winning were lowered a bit, so the Esson Baari is not constantly too bling bling.

Update Esson Baari / Item Slots to more likely win items that you have less

Changed Esson Baari / Item Slots default roll count to 3 (from 5) and

Speedied up the Esson Baari animations to not to make playing it a chore

Decreased Esson Baari win chance from 40% to 33%

FEATURE CHANGE: 10 levels per loop, instead of 12

The levels per loop is now changed to 10 per level. This makes the loops a little bit faster.

10 is also just a more rounder number than 12.

The early version of the game had 10 levels per loop, then it was changed to 20, then to 12 and now back to 10, so it has come a "full circle"!

FEATURE CHANGE: Make it more visible where the units get killed

Now a skull displayed on the ground where the unit member got killed

A skull icon is displayed on the unit list for the unit whose member got killed

The "lucky" and "dead" texts are no longer displayed, since they added extra noise

OTHER CHANGES:

Fixed text formatting with the Incubator texts when meeting Juhani

Fixed the issue of the mouse cursor showing up during level changes when playing with a gamepad (by changing how the detection of the last used device is done, please report any possible issues)

When pausing the game, the "settings" dialog is now behind a Settings button to make the pause screen cleaner

Thanks again all of you for your support!

Please remember always to give feedback. I hope this update addresses some of the feedback everyone's already sent.

Next to the Early Access update #4!