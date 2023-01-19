[1.0.21.3727] "Amplified 2023" Version Notes

NEW SCENARIO
- Terra Incognita. Be the first to reach and explore Antartica without destroying it! Playable with 6 different cultures.
MAJOR CHANGES AND ADDITIONS
- Added the ability to give cities, money and influence to another Empire through the diplomacy screen.
- Changed the city creation flow between Neolithic and Ancient Era: the first city creation and the 1st outpost creation are not mandatory anymore.
- Official support for M1 & M2 Processors on Mac. Thank you all for your feedbacks!
- [TWR] Added a new Agreement, Cultural Entente: Territories under the other signing Empire's cultural influence will yield a bonus of Food and Industry for their City, and Signing Empires will not generate any new "Oppressing my People" grievances between each other.
OTHER CHANGES AND ADDITIONS
- Added quality of life improvements to the modding tool: clean useless elements, preview the size of the mod, clean override elements and associated feedbacks.
- Nerfing the "Cultural Blitz" affinity ability for it to give a lower amount of influence.
- Added the possibility to disband units outside of your borders. Population is lost then.
- Added the name of previous cultures in the Empire screen.
- Added feedbacks to see the previous cultures of opponents in the tooltip of their current culture on the Diplomacy screen.
- Re-organized the main menu and the pause menu items.
- Re-organized the top-left HUD to show Pollution and (TWR) International Sway.
- Improved feedbacks on Uncovered assets: when concealed units are uncovered, they now appear with a border.
- Added feedback on unlock conditions for persona items.
- Moved the Calendar type to the new game settings, so that all players have the same one.
- End conditions settings are now saved from game to game.
- The "/kick playerName" command has been added to kick players that have conceding defeat but stay in the End Screen during a Multiplayer game (for the host only).
- (Cultures of Latin America) Improved the description of the Caralan Emblematic Unit's Plant Lore ability.
- An infinite symbol has been added on Independent People's lifespan when they are under Client State
CRITICAL FIXES
- Fixed an issue wher AI was often creating too many Prowlers, resulting in a high number of Ambushes during the game.
- Added a coping mechanism when a turn is stuck, allowing the game to forcibly stop blocking systems and go to the next turn.
TURN STUCK FIXES
- Fixed an issue where the game got stuck in a pending turn after an Empire used the Air Strike in specific conditions.
- Fixed an issue where the game got stuck in a pending turn after an Empire did a Agreement proposal in specific conditions.
- Fixed an issue where the game got stuck on a pending turn after an Agent got eliminated in specific conditions.
- Fixed an issue where the game got stuck on a pending turn after an ally got attacked by bears while the player has an army close by.
- Fixed an issue where the game got stuck on a pending turn after an ally got attacked while the player has an army close by.
- Fixed an issue in Multiplayer game where the game could softlocks when an enemy army prevents Outpost to transform into a city.
- Fixed an issue where the game rarely got stuck on a pending turn in early game.
FIXES OF ISSUES SPOTTED BY THE COMMUNITY (THANKS!)
- Fixed an issue where battle spoils were only obtained when instant-resolving.
- Fixed an issue where the notification "lost treaty with independent people" was using the incorrect icon.
- Fixed an issue where the trespassing grievance was generated when killing an Envoy in an other Empire's Territory.
- Fixed an issue where capturing an Independent People's city with rented armies made that unit's panel show incorrect information.
- Fixed an issue where the war score cost of taking back a vassal when it tried to get freedom was not "zero".
- Fixed an issue where the camera would incorrectly focus on the closest outpost when trying to use "Give Outpost" to an Independent people's army.
- Fixed an issue where it was impossible to settle in some small territories because all tiles contained a resource deposit.
- Fixed an issue where the competitive deed "Smorgasbord" couldn't be unlocked.
- Fixed an issue where the competitive deeds "A cultured land" couldn't be unlocked.
- Fixed an issue where a notification displaying a collected curiosity was not showing the gained resources.
- Fixed an issue where rarely AI kept making demands on changing the player's state religion.
- Fixed an issue where eliminated Empire's patronage was staying in the calculations of Independent People's UI.
- Fixed an issue where Independent People treaties showed inconsistent benefits.
- Fixed an issue where the player profile was lost every time the game was started on Steam Deck in specific conditions.
OTHER FIXES
- Fixed an issue where sometime the multiplayer lobby interface was incorrectly displayed after changing Avatars.
- Fixed an issue where Armies were unable to move after trying to add them to a battle that had just been resolved.
- Fixed an issue where War Support was displayed with decimals on the "Close to a War Victory" notification.
- Fixed an issue where patronage gain was displayed when an Envoy was in an Independent People's territory while Established Contact hasn't been signed yet.
- Fixed an issue where while at war, grievances were generated on the liege's side when assimilating an Independent People in which a Vassal has invested.
- Fixed an issue where while at war, grievances were generated on the liege's side when ransacking an Embassy that has signed treaty with the Vassal.
- Fixed an issue where placeholder text was displayed in the Independent People's outpost Ideology tooltips.
- Fixed an issue where construction progress for Shared Projects from the "Monumental Contractors" agreement were not updating correctly.
- Fixed an issue where while at war, grievances were generated on the liege's side when claiming a territory near the border of its vassal
- Fixed an issue where patronage production was sometime displayed with decimals.
- Fixed an issue where the "Monarchy Power" civic could be unlocked before the Industrial Era.
- Fixed an issue where the value received from "Science Collaboration" Treaty with Independent Peoples was displayed incorrectly in the science breakdown.
- Fixed an issue where destination was incorrect for Army and District Detection trace on the Intelligence View.
- Fixed an issue where "The Empty Hills" Narrative event has the same result for both provided choices.
- Fixed an issue where resources were not displayed properly in the "All Cities and Outposts" Menu on the Cities tab.
- Fixed an issue where Emblematic Units did not appear in the technology tree if their technology was researched in the previous era.
- Fixed an issue where treaties' cooldown was showing "0 turns left" instead of simply disapperearing.
TOGETHER WE RULE FIXES (COMMUNITY AND DEVS)
- Fixed an issue where wrong text was displayed in the other Empire's reaction after a leverage action.
- Fixed an issue where the watch city action was not cancelled if another Agent action is started.
- Fixed an issue where cropped text was displayed on Doctrine's unlock button.
- Fixed an issue where track army would not work on decoys.
- Fixed an issue where "Placate" had a wrong description of cost and effect.
- Fixed an issue where Agents being built were displayed in the Intelligence view.
- Fixed an issue where both signed Treaties and Agreements waere feedbacked as Agreements on War Support malus.
- Fixed an issue where an incorrect cost was displayed for Leverage Actions when the Embassy has been destroyed
- Fixed an issue where Demilitarized Zone's notification focus on the icorrect territory.
- Fixed an issue where while at war, grievances were generated on the liege's side when attacking its' vassal's envoys.
- Fixed an issue where Independant People names were showing as a debug text.
CULTURES OF LATIN AMERICA FIX
- Fixed an issue where the Nazca Lines preview tooltip was not showing the total gain.
Changed files in this update