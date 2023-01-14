A new hotfix has been released with the following changes:
- Fix upgrade menu not updating requirements after activating an upgrade
Reported by ShimShamSam
- Fix nanomachine salves not stacking correctly
Reported by Toxic Frog
- Fix sneaky tutorial inconsistency
Reported by ZΞTA
- Fix crash when clicking on separators in the editor
Reported by Heisenborg
- Fix rare crash related to switching from gamepad to keyboard during gameplay
Reported by Yoha Quiryn
- Fix crash when unable to save temporary screenshot file to disk due to lack of space or permissions
Reported by Batmanatee
- Fix rare crash when updating the sound location of an elevator
Reported by pfox
- Fix crash when creating a new region in the editor
Reported by Goldberg
- Fix rare crash due to background load order weirdness
Reported by Disappointment
- Fix crumbling platforms pushing you out sideways in some cases
- Fix empty textboxes appearing sometimes
- Fix achievements for races and game endings not triggering
Reported by Adoom Mear, Paragus Rants
- Disable heat wave effect under epilepsy safety mode
Suggested by Serth
- Add a race stats panel, accessible via the cheat
how fast am i
- Change the ending stats panel to "X / Y" secrets found
Suggested by HaltingState
Changed files in this update