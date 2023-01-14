 Skip to content

Kandria update for 14 January 2023

Hotfix

Build 10322821

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new hotfix has been released with the following changes:

  • Fix upgrade menu not updating requirements after activating an upgrade
    Reported by ShimShamSam
  • Fix nanomachine salves not stacking correctly
    Reported by Toxic Frog
  • Fix sneaky tutorial inconsistency
    Reported by ZΞTA
  • Fix crash when clicking on separators in the editor
    Reported by Heisenborg
  • Fix rare crash related to switching from gamepad to keyboard during gameplay
    Reported by Yoha Quiryn
  • Fix crash when unable to save temporary screenshot file to disk due to lack of space or permissions
    Reported by Batmanatee
  • Fix rare crash when updating the sound location of an elevator
    Reported by pfox
  • Fix crash when creating a new region in the editor
    Reported by Goldberg
  • Fix rare crash due to background load order weirdness
    Reported by Disappointment
  • Fix crumbling platforms pushing you out sideways in some cases
  • Fix empty textboxes appearing sometimes
  • Fix achievements for races and game endings not triggering
    Reported by Adoom Mear, Paragus Rants
  • Disable heat wave effect under epilepsy safety mode
    Suggested by Serth
  • Add a race stats panel, accessible via the cheat how fast am i
  • Change the ending stats panel to "X / Y" secrets found
    Suggested by HaltingState

