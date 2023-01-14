・Fixed a bug that made the stage impossible to progress.
LEVEL PEACE
37
39
40
65
LEVEL HELL
23
25
37
39
40
43
45
56
・Fixed the effect of the feather item so that it does not carry over between stages.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
・Fixed a bug that made the stage impossible to progress.
LEVEL PEACE
37
39
40
65
LEVEL HELL
23
25
37
39
40
43
45
56
・Fixed the effect of the feather item so that it does not carry over between stages.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update