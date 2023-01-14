 Skip to content

Crystorld update for 14 January 2023

bugfix

Build 10322777 · Last edited by Wendy

・Fixed a bug that made the stage impossible to progress.

LEVEL PEACE
37
39
40
65

LEVEL HELL
23
25
37
39
40
43
45
56

・Fixed the effect of the feather item so that it does not carry over between stages.

