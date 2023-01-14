Funeral Update Notes - January 11, 2023

Latest update for Funeral brings a variety of new bug fixes and improvements to the game.
Update Version 1.1.15
Code placed in another location
Additional lights at funeral office
Last chapter gates closing
Optimisation
Other small bug fixes
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Latest update for Funeral brings a variety of new bug fixes and improvements to the game.
Update Version 1.1.15
Code placed in another location
Additional lights at funeral office
Last chapter gates closing
Optimisation
Other small bug fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update