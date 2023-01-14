 Skip to content

Funeral update for 14 January 2023

Funeral Update Notes - January 11, 2023

Latest update for Funeral brings a variety of new bug fixes and improvements to the game.

Update Version 1.1.15

Code placed in another location
Additional lights at funeral office
Last chapter gates closing
Optimisation
Other small bug fixes

