微光之镜 Glimmer in Mirror update for 14 January 2023

Update Log 2023.01.14 (v0.6.10.0008)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Optimized the guidance after completing the music box puzzle, guiding players to move left next through the camera language.
  • Optimized some scene art and added gates in the Onyx Castle - Residential Area.
  • Optimized the visual effect of the gears in the survival challenge, now the gears on top will not cover the character.
  • Fixed the issue that there is a very low probability that the battle challenge in Dark Remains can not be completed.
  • Fixed the issue that sometimes the same episode may trigger twice.
  • Fixed the issue that some monsters' AI works wrong.
  • Fixed the issue that opening the inventory when using Chilling light may cause effect error.
  • Fixed the problem that in the settings, switching the camera edge blur effect will change the VSync.

