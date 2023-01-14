Update Log 2023.01.14 (v0.6.10.0008)

- Optimized the guidance after completing the music box puzzle, guiding players to move left next through the camera language.
- Optimized some scene art and added gates in the Onyx Castle - Residential Area.
- Optimized the visual effect of the gears in the survival challenge, now the gears on top will not cover the character.
- Fixed the issue that there is a very low probability that the battle challenge in Dark Remains can not be completed.
- Fixed the issue that sometimes the same episode may trigger twice.
- Fixed the issue that some monsters' AI works wrong.
- Fixed the issue that opening the inventory when using Chilling light may cause effect error.
- Fixed the problem that in the settings, switching the camera edge blur effect will change the VSync.
