Share · View all patches · Build 10322642 · Last edited 14 January 2023 – 14:19:10 UTC by Wendy

Combine And Conquer 0.4.0 is a major release.

Previous 0.3.x savegames ARE NOT compatible.

If you'd like to continue working on your current factory and ignore the update for now, please follow the guide I wrote here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2220850/discussions/0/5501743491363459414/

The full changelog can be found here: https://buckmartin.de/combine-and-conquer/2023-01-14-v0.4.0.html