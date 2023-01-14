Chompy Chomp Chomp Party - Version 1.2.0

Hi!

Thank you so much for your support over this release period. I really appreciate it. If you have time to give me a review of Chompy Chomp Chomp Party, I would appreciate it a lot!

Here are the first tweaks and revisions based on feedback from players so far. I'm always looking to improve the game, so if you have feedback or need support, please email support@utopianworldofsandwiches.com and I'll take a look to see what I can do! This will help me to create the best multiplayer experience I can.

New Feature: Stackable Power Ups

• Ability to store 3 power ups and cycle through them with a button to choose which one to use

Tweaks and Bug Fixes:

• Invisibility for ghost revision to make you completely invisible

• Fixed being unable to start game with keyboard controls

• Correct buttons now displayed on How To Play Switch controller

• Pink Chompy is paler, was too often confused with the purple Chompy

• Default option on end game screen to "set up new game" (originally "change options")

Improved bubble power up:

• Empty bubble now exists for 1.5 seconds from 2.0 seconds

• Chompy is caught in bubble for 2.0 seconds instead of 2.5

• Reduced bubble speed

• Shrink bubble until target acquired to improve ability to evade and target

• Added bubble pop

• Empty bubble ignores already bubbled chompies

I have some more updates coming soon, so keep an eye out!

Thanks,

Woody