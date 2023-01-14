Hold Your Own 10.1.3 Minor Update

Adjusted projectiles for velocity, drop, and rez height.

Added Tranquilizer Dart 'hole' to Shooting Target so you can now practice with the Tranquilizer Gun.

Fixed a bug in the Mechanic greeting message displayed as you approach.

Changed the cross hair for better visibility overall.

Insurgent detection of player reduced slightly when player is crouched.

Fixed stairs in one of the mountain houses.

Added a Wall Light, similar to the other lights, crafted in the Control Panel.



Fixed double Porch Light entries in Control Panel.

Fixed loss of four backpack slots when updating for the sixth time. Those with improperly increased slot numbers will be fixed when they first log back in.

Added Sell/Buy prices to inventory mouse over tool tip .

Fixed a grammar/spelling errors in four quest descriptions.

Added Glass Water to Electric Stove recipe list.

Fixed a description of Glass uses in tool tip.

Fixed Winter Coat and Fur Coat not requiring a skill point.