Hold Your Own 10.1.3 Minor Update

v10.1.3
-
Added Tranquilizer Dart 'hole' to Shooting Target so you can now practice with the Tranquilizer Gun.
-
Adjusted projectiles for velocity, drop, and rez height.
-
Modified vendor lists;
- Made each vendor slot unique so you should not see multiple of the same items on a vendor any longer. This means that more different items will be for sale on each vendor.
- Removed a number of items from the Trader that would likely never be purchased (Wood Planks, Raw Chicken, Bottled Murky Water, Plastic, Raw Fix, Coal, Wooden Crate, Raw Bacon, Raw Meat, Tallow). This reduced the number of total items increasing the chance of finding other items on the Trader every morning at 0800.
- Added Aviation Fuel to the Mechanic sales list. He will buy Aviation Fuel as well but for a lot less than he sells it.
- Added Chamomile Tea Cup and Chamomile Tea Tin to Pharmacist sales list as it is a medicinal drink now.
-
Fixed a bug in the Mechanic greeting message displayed as you approach.
-
Changed the cross hair for better visibility overall.
-
Insurgent detection of player reduced slightly when player is crouched.
-
Fixed stairs in one of the mountain houses.
-
Added a Wall Light, similar to the other lights, crafted in the Control Panel.
-
Fixed double Porch Light entries in Control Panel.
-
Fixed loss of four backpack slots when updating for the sixth time. Those with improperly increased slot numbers will be fixed when they first log back in.
-
Added Sell/Buy prices to inventory mouse over tool tip .
-
Fixed a grammar/spelling errors in four quest descriptions.
-
Added Glass Water to Electric Stove recipe list.
-
Fixed a description of Glass uses in tool tip.
-
Fixed Winter Coat and Fur Coat not requiring a skill point.
-
Fixed a number of recipes that were not showing Skill Required text if skill not learned.
