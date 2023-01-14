Patch Notes Jan 14 2023 (2)

1 Improvement: Problem that the game would crash when sailing for a long time.
2 Improvement: Problem of the prompt delay of CD effect during battle.
3 Improvement: Refreshing conditions of mission books in the Hangzhou book store, now the mission books will not be purchased in advance, so it won’t block players from accepting main task here.
4 Improvement: Dialogue text of several tasks.
5 Improvement: AI movement logic. Now AI ships will only move within the combat range.
6 Fixed the problem that the morale of the fleet was not deducted correctly when sailing.
7 Fixed text error in the Golden Hind ship description.
8 Fixed a setting option text bug in the Japanese language.
9 Fixed the wrong translation of the character interface in Traditional Chinese.
10 Fixed ineffective talents: " Cargo Hiding" and "Cargo Arranging" .
