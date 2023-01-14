General
- Gameplay changes to a more tug of war style, combo count only fully resets on big goal
Main Menu
- Version number updated to 8.0.0
Character Select
- New Spray for Cass (CassChibi)
- New Spray for Charlie (CharlieChibi)
Ingame
- If the ball goes out of bounds, Text will read OUT OF BOUNDS while resetting
- Hitting the ball on longer resets your opponents combo count
- Hitting the ball lowers your opponent's combo count by one
- Adjusted behavior of Whiffle ball to be more manageable
- FireWorks Shell no longer stays in explosive mode
Changed files in this update