Aces Under the Moonlight update for 14 January 2023

Update 08

Share · View all patches · Build 10322558 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Gameplay changes to a more tug of war style, combo count only fully resets on big goal

Main Menu

  • Version number updated to 8.0.0

Character Select

  • New Spray for Cass (CassChibi)
  • New Spray for Charlie (CharlieChibi)

Ingame

  • If the ball goes out of bounds, Text will read OUT OF BOUNDS while resetting
  • Hitting the ball on longer resets your opponents combo count
  • Hitting the ball lowers your opponent's combo count by one
  • Adjusted behavior of Whiffle ball to be more manageable
  • FireWorks Shell no longer stays in explosive mode

