Introducing CrowdControl!

CrowdControl is a streamer utility to allow viewers to modify your game experience (in a good or bad way) and with Z0MB1ES being free and already chaotic, we figured it would be fun to implement it into the game. If you do not intend to use the feature, don't fret, as nothing is modified with the default experience. If you do wish to use CrowdControl, press F6 on keyboard or RB on controller to open the menu to login. Once you start a game, viewers should be able to send effects into your game.

Other information: