I MAED A GAM3 W1TH Z0MB1ES 1NIT!!!1 update for 14 January 2023

Introducing CrowdControl!

CrowdControl is a streamer utility to allow viewers to modify your game experience (in a good or bad way) and with Z0MB1ES being free and already chaotic, we figured it would be fun to implement it into the game. If you do not intend to use the feature, don't fret, as nothing is modified with the default experience. If you do wish to use CrowdControl, press F6 on keyboard or RB on controller to open the menu to login. Once you start a game, viewers should be able to send effects into your game.

Other information:

  • Fixed the B3AT TEH GAM3; previously did not trigger
  • Added B3AT TEH GAM3... W1TH0UT DY1NG!!!1 achievement for those seeking a harder challenge (sorry not sorry to all who had 100%)
  • Stopped console from opening which should fix Steam Remote Play window target

