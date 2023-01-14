Jan 14th - Toy Day'23 and the Hell's Fireworks

Share · View all patches · Build 10322473 · Last edited 14 January 2023 – 13:39:08 UTC by Wendy

Because playing helps nuture your creativity, come play with your favorite toys in the open world!

Toy Day is back as the the first patch of 2023. Along with brand new toy monster and mini boss. There's also a special give-away shirts for those who can score the highest score in our new special ranking challenge: Hell's Fireworks.

There's also new official DRC's sticker for you to use both in Line App and What' app. So don't for get to check them out here:

English version : https://store.line.me/stickershop/product/21946610/th

Thai version : https://store.line.me/stickershop/product/21946611/th

What's App version: https://sticker.ly/s/TWIKU2

Patch Notes v8.00

Updated opw and event shop with new Toy Day 2023 event.

Added new event monster: ToyRobot.

Added new event mini-boss: Xenox.

Added a new item : Toy Hammer - A plastic hammer that deals 1 dmg and 10 ko to front targets. (Reusable.)



Added a new item : Toy Gun- An annoying laser gun that deals 1 dmg and 50 hate to a target. (Reusable.)



Added a new item : Toy Devil - A decoy that attracts all nearby targets. (1000 HP)



Added a new item : Toy Capsule 1 - A capsule that can hatch into a random opw pet when the owner is hit over 66 dmg.



Added a new item : Toy Capsule II - A capsule that can hatch into a random raid boss pet when the owner is hit over 666 dmg.



Added a new Ranking Challenge : Hell's Fireworks

Winner rank 1st-5th on Sea server will get a new gift away shirts as reward. (winner and choose one design/size based on availability)

Adjustments