BOWLOUT Update v0.6.66

Hello Pinlings!

Today we bring you a major update for BOWLOUT: Version 0.6.66

This update includes BOWLOUT's final level where you'll fight the game's Final Boss:

Febeph - The God of Guttering

Fighting Febeph

Febeph is an invincible, stationary enemy supported by Totems around the map.

His energy shield is supported by Totems around the map, so prioritize breaking them with a melee-attack! Once Febeph's shield is down, he's vulnerable. Go all out!

Graphical Improvements

We are revamping the Entrance Hall in the BOWLOUT-Centre! We added big windows, benches and rearranged some props.

On top of this, the ominous statue in the center of the room will change as you progress through the game and get ready to face Febeph.

Final Level: Guttery Depths

As for BOWLOUT's final level, this is the place where you will be fighting Febeph. It's quite a different... vibe than the BOWLOUT-Centre. We've worked on the level a lot: redone lighting, improved background visuals, lava shaders, fossilized pins, torches, bridges, arches and much more.

Improvements, BugFixes and more

Bowling-Ball visuals improved

Fixed a bug causing an infinite loading-screen

Fixed a bug causing enemies to instantly respawn after being hit by a bowling ball

Fixed issues with walls clipping out of existance when viewed at specific angles

Fixed multiple collision bugs which caused the player to reach unintended locations

Fixed numerous bugs causing enemies to not spawn properly

Fixed bugs causing Totems to summon pins outside of the map, rendering the level unbeatable.

Fixed numerous bugs involving the Fast-Pins.

It has been a while since the last content update for BOWLOUT, so we hope this makes up for it. The campaign is now playable from begin to end and we are very happy with the current state of it.