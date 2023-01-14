BOWLOUT Update v0.6.66

Hello Pinlings!
Today we bring you a major update for BOWLOUT: Version 0.6.66
This update includes BOWLOUT's final level where you'll fight the game's Final Boss:
Febeph - The God of Guttering
Fighting Febeph
Febeph is an invincible, stationary enemy supported by Totems around the map.
His energy shield is supported by Totems around the map, so prioritize breaking them with a melee-attack! Once Febeph's shield is down, he's vulnerable. Go all out!
Graphical Improvements
We are revamping the Entrance Hall in the BOWLOUT-Centre! We added big windows, benches and rearranged some props.
On top of this, the ominous statue in the center of the room will change as you progress through the game and get ready to face Febeph.
Final Level: Guttery Depths
As for BOWLOUT's final level, this is the place where you will be fighting Febeph. It's quite a different... vibe than the BOWLOUT-Centre. We've worked on the level a lot: redone lighting, improved background visuals, lava shaders, fossilized pins, torches, bridges, arches and much more.
Improvements, BugFixes and more
- Bowling-Ball visuals improved
- Fixed a bug causing an infinite loading-screen
- Fixed a bug causing enemies to instantly respawn after being hit by a bowling ball
- Fixed issues with walls clipping out of existance when viewed at specific angles
- Fixed multiple collision bugs which caused the player to reach unintended locations
- Fixed numerous bugs causing enemies to not spawn properly
- Fixed bugs causing Totems to summon pins outside of the map, rendering the level unbeatable.
- Fixed numerous bugs involving the Fast-Pins.
It has been a while since the last content update for BOWLOUT, so we hope this makes up for it. The campaign is now playable from begin to end and we are very happy with the current state of it.
Changed files in this update