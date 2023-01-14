 Skip to content

Chrono Ark update for 14 January 2023

Chrono Ark 1.9999S - patch note

Chrono Ark 1.9999S - patch note

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes

  • Light Priest's Clothing : Fixed a bug that would enable it to hurt allies.
  • Hope Mode : Fixed an issue where the game would progress abnormally after losing in Crimson Wilderness story.
  • Fixed an issue where the game could freeze if multiple discard effects occured at once.

Balance Changes

  • Gambler’s Ring : Accuracy -8% -> -5%

  • Rusty Dagger : Critical Damage, Critical Healing 25% -> 30%

  • Rusty Hammer : Critical Damage, Critical Healing 30% -> 35%

  • Assassin’s Ring : Critical Chance 10% -> 15%

  • Courier’s Ring : Evade 10% -> 15%

  • Lifestone Ring : CC Accuracy -10% -> 0%

  • Lifestone Necklace : Accuracy 0% -> 5%

  • Lucky Amulet : Debuff Success Rate 20 -> 25%

  • Safety Charm : Debuff Resist 20% -> 30%, Armor 0% -> 10%

  • Blunt Sword : Receiving Healing -33% -> -20%, Attack 15% -> 17%

  • Burning Feather : Maximum Health -50% -> 25%

  • Setsugetsutou : Changed to Attack +1, Accuracy +10%, Debuff Success Rate +20%.

  • Raimeitou : Changed to Attack +1, Critical Chance +33%.

  • Bloody Mary : Healing Power 13% -> 15%

  • Berserker’s Blood : Attack 0% -> 10%, Critical Chance 3% -> -10%

  • Assassin’s Eye : Accuracy 33% -> 5%, Critical Chance 7% -> 10%

  • Last Stand : Changed to Maximum Heath +75%.

  • Dolorous Strike : Attack 0 -> 2, Receiving Critical Chance 0% -> -10%

  • Dark Flame Sword : Attack 15% -> 18%, Maximum Health -20% -> -15%

  • Agent Sunglasses : Accuracy 17% -> 33%

  • Electric Whirlwind - Flurry : Sheathe effect damage 50% -> 100%

  • Radiant Moonlight: Fixed an issue where Lucy’s ‘Deflect’ skill would disappear if used in Final Boss 2nd phase.

