 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SurrounDead update for 14 January 2023

Patch 1.3.0b - Intruders - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10322424 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDITIONS:

  • Added radio to loot pool
  • Themed music added to airfield
  • MSAA sample count option added

CHANGES:

  • Adjustments to some AI spawn locations
  • Adjusted collision of tree stumps
  • No build zones around safe zones have been made much smaller
  • Adjusted loot spawns of new legendary items
  • Vehicles won't take damage until they're going faster than 30mph, this does not apply to hitting AI
  • AI human melee slightly slower
  • When in 'No Build Zone' UI notification tells player they are in this zone
  • Improved/change to how AI spawn at random events
  • Changes to navigation, please report if there is a big difference in frame rate

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed various terrain issues
  • Fixed new lamp not spawning
  • Fixed weird texturing on buggy
  • Fixed random events having invisible containers
  • Fixed Ctrl Click to crafting stations
  • Possible fix for AI not dealing damage
  • Fixed AI stopping attacking
  • Fixed AI continually increasing in spawn amounts when exiting and entering from main menu
  • Fixed rain & snow on main menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 1645821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link