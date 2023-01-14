Changed it so that by default the background and board designers are disabled - basically because they aren't working/aren't working as much as they used to.
If you really want to access them you can insert the following line into the settings.txt file in the users home directory's WordAttack folder:
BOARD_DESIGNER_V3_ALLOWED=true
A replacement battle board designer should be available in due coarse. The voxel designer is not affected.
Word Attack update for 14 January 2023
Disable old board designer
