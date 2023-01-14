2023.01.14 Say Hello to new policies

1 新增了3项长期政策：

医疗保险：获得3个1-7号胶囊。（须解锁成就）

原料采购：获得30个红、绿、蓝宝石。（须解锁成就）

利率提升：能量收入增加15%。

2 修复了“每回合移动力”错误累计的bug。

3 修复了模块化智能单元S能力值错误计算的bug。

4 修复了steam成就解锁与卡片（指令与政策）判定不同步的bug。

5 修复了单位描述显示消失的bug。

6 修复了墓地单位能力值显示的bug。

7 修复了墓地与政策菜单名称显示错误的bug。

8 修复了加载进度时卡顿的bug。

9 修复了0号胶囊打包单位时未打包干净的bug。

10 现在玩家可以和单位聊天了。

1 3 new policies has been added to our game, let's welcome them warmly:

Medical Insurance: Get 3 Capsule 1-7.

Material Collection: Get 30 ruby, emerald, and sapphire.

Interest Rate Raising: Increase R-energy income by 15%.

2 fixed the bug that move-per-turn wrongly accumulates.

3 fixed the bug that IMS wrongly calculates its ability point.

4 now steam achievements and in-game unlock is more syncronized.

5 fixed the bug that unit description sometimes disappear.

6 fixed the bug that tombyard units' ability points went missing.

7 fixed the bug that tombyard and policy sheet titles mis-display.

8 fixed the bug of loading game errorly pause at middle.

9 fixed the bug that Capsule 0-packaged units still show in game sometimes.

10 NOW THE UNITS TALK TO U.