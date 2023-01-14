2023.01.14 Say Hello to new policies

1 新增了3项长期政策：
医疗保险：获得3个1-7号胶囊。（须解锁成就）
原料采购：获得30个红、绿、蓝宝石。（须解锁成就）
利率提升：能量收入增加15%。
2 修复了“每回合移动力”错误累计的bug。
3 修复了模块化智能单元S能力值错误计算的bug。
4 修复了steam成就解锁与卡片（指令与政策）判定不同步的bug。
5 修复了单位描述显示消失的bug。
6 修复了墓地单位能力值显示的bug。
7 修复了墓地与政策菜单名称显示错误的bug。
8 修复了加载进度时卡顿的bug。
9 修复了0号胶囊打包单位时未打包干净的bug。
10 现在玩家可以和单位聊天了。
1 3 new policies has been added to our game, let's welcome them warmly:
Medical Insurance: Get 3 Capsule 1-7.
Material Collection: Get 30 ruby, emerald, and sapphire.
Interest Rate Raising: Increase R-energy income by 15%.
2 fixed the bug that move-per-turn wrongly accumulates.
3 fixed the bug that IMS wrongly calculates its ability point.
4 now steam achievements and in-game unlock is more syncronized.
5 fixed the bug that unit description sometimes disappear.
6 fixed the bug that tombyard units' ability points went missing.
7 fixed the bug that tombyard and policy sheet titles mis-display.
8 fixed the bug of loading game errorly pause at middle.
9 fixed the bug that Capsule 0-packaged units still show in game sometimes.
10 NOW THE UNITS TALK TO U.
