Page 6 of ballad, Way of Fortune, Specials

-
Added Path of fortune, which will allow you to multiply
your quest bonuses. You can unlock Path of Fortune
in quests menu.
-
Get unique bonuses in Special offers! Choose from one of
four sets and make your journey even more exciting.
You can find sets in candy house by clicking on Special offer tab.
Additions and changes:
- Maximum life and damage of stumps matches druid if he has these parameters changed.
- Candle masters doubles bless effect (only those which can create), rather than doubling bless duration.
- Dagger masters now have a new attack animation.
- Fixed a rare reroll bug where reroll was not working.
- Fixed scroll bug in army section when displaying favorite heroes.
