 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bard Idle update for 14 January 2023

Page 6 of ballad, Way of Fortune, Specials

Share · View all patches · Build 10322392 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Continue writing your ballad on page six!

  • Added Path of fortune, which will allow you to multiply
    your quest bonuses. You can unlock Path of Fortune
    in quests menu.

  • Get unique bonuses in Special offers! Choose from one of
    four sets and make your journey even more exciting.
    You can find sets in candy house by clicking on Special offer tab.

Additions and changes:

  • Maximum life and damage of stumps matches druid if he has these parameters changed.
  • Candle masters doubles bless effect (only those which can create), rather than doubling bless duration.
  • Dagger masters now have a new attack animation.
  • Fixed a rare reroll bug where reroll was not working.
  • Fixed scroll bug in army section when displaying favorite heroes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1803581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link