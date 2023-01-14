Ultra Fight Da! Kyanta 2 - Patch 30

Fixed a bug that prevented the bullet carrying character on the winner's side of the previous round from firing bullets when a tie occurred.

Fixed a bug that prevented all stages from being selected when a stage was selected at random.

Fixed a glitch in the stage when selecting the other random select, the one to the left of the random select at the bottom right of the stage select.

Hisomi

Fixed a bug that caused the player's gravity to stop midway when hissomi's ball of yarn hit the opponent.

Dr.K

"Jump 2X" was assigned the lower attack parameter, so "Jump 2X" was changed to have the same attribute as the jump attack.

Changed so that if Dr.K hits "Jump 2X" while the opponent player is jumping, the opponent player will stay in place.

ZackyWild

Fixed a bug where ZackyWild's "Ultra 1" did not pass through the opponent's bullets.

Fixed a bug where "jump X" after "jump A" would not result in a correct ass-bounce.

Traning mode

The player's initial position now starts from either end of the screen when the cursor is moved to "Return to start position" in the menu and a right or left input is made

Fixed a bug that caused the character to change without permission in the next round when a tie occurred, or the training mode to end without permission.

Online Lobby

Fixed a problem in which settings made on the online lobby menu screen were not reflected in the screen information when the menu was closed with the Start button.

If you have problems starting the game after updating from Patch22, delete the local files in the steamapps folder and reinstall.

If Kyanta 2 does not start in SteamDeck, it was reported that if you install proton GE with protonup qt in desk mode -> Kyanta 2 settings -> properties -> compatibility -> check proton GE, it worked.

Thank you in advance for your help with the above.

There are still some unstable parts, such as the online section, but we will gradually fix them.

We will continue to work hard on bug fixes, feature additions, and other version upgrades and balance adjustments.