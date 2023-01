Share · View all patches · Build 10322346 · Last edited 14 January 2023 – 12:19:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello Hunters,

today I uploaded a patch that fixes some UI issues and also improves the Vosk speech recognition a bit

If you have any problems or want to give feedback, you can join the official Discord

https://discord.gg/KCS922fgBK

Have fun!

Your dev Platuro