 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zombie Land - Survival update for 14 January 2023

Update Alpha 0.2.7

Share · View all patches · Build 10322340 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi to all,

we have a big update here. I have added many things and they still need to be finished.
However, many of them can already be used in the game.

ADD

Cars - There are already cars in the game. But there is a problem with them.
Everything works as it should in the editor. They cannot be controlled after packaging. You get on - you get off.
But that's all. Watch out for SEDAN and VAN!!! Sometimes when you get into them and then get out of the car,
so you can die!!!

Weapons - Added new weapons and magazines
KA47 - AK47 - fully functional - but missing some animations
KAVAL - similar to - SA Avalanche - fully functional - but missing a few animations
SMG10 - Similar to UZI - fully functional - but missing a few animations
Extra magazine for Pistol and M4 rifle

Military Chests - Can be opened and contain Items

New weapons and others can be found on the map: "Tutorial"
Other maps:
"Firstmap"

At the airport on 1 of the guard towers - You will find :KAVAL
On the big building - You will find :SMG10
In the Windmill Building - You will find: KA47

Attention!!! Getting weapons is not easy. It won't be free :)
But once you get the weapons - I promise - you will enjoy it!

It's not 100% finished but it's already playable!

Have a nice time.
FussyCraft

Changed files in this update

Depot 2216511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link