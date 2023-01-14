Update Alpha 0.2.7

Hi to all,
we have a big update here. I have added many things and they still need to be finished.
However, many of them can already be used in the game.
ADD
Cars - There are already cars in the game. But there is a problem with them.
Everything works as it should in the editor. They cannot be controlled after packaging. You get on - you get off.
But that's all. Watch out for SEDAN and VAN!!! Sometimes when you get into them and then get out of the car,
so you can die!!!
Weapons - Added new weapons and magazines
KA47 - AK47 - fully functional - but missing some animations
KAVAL - similar to - SA Avalanche - fully functional - but missing a few animations
SMG10 - Similar to UZI - fully functional - but missing a few animations
Extra magazine for Pistol and M4 rifle
Military Chests - Can be opened and contain Items
New weapons and others can be found on the map: "Tutorial"
Other maps:
"Firstmap"
At the airport on 1 of the guard towers - You will find :KAVAL
On the big building - You will find :SMG10
In the Windmill Building - You will find: KA47
Attention!!! Getting weapons is not easy. It won't be free :)
But once you get the weapons - I promise - you will enjoy it!
It's not 100% finished but it's already playable!
Have a nice time.
FussyCraft
Changed files in this update