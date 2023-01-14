Update Alpha 0.2.7

Hi to all,

we have a big update here. I have added many things and they still need to be finished.

However, many of them can already be used in the game.

ADD

Cars - There are already cars in the game. But there is a problem with them.

Everything works as it should in the editor. They cannot be controlled after packaging. You get on - you get off.

But that's all. Watch out for SEDAN and VAN!!! Sometimes when you get into them and then get out of the car,

so you can die!!!

Weapons - Added new weapons and magazines

KA47 - AK47 - fully functional - but missing some animations

KAVAL - similar to - SA Avalanche - fully functional - but missing a few animations

SMG10 - Similar to UZI - fully functional - but missing a few animations

Extra magazine for Pistol and M4 rifle

Military Chests - Can be opened and contain Items

New weapons and others can be found on the map: "Tutorial"

Other maps:

"Firstmap"

At the airport on 1 of the guard towers - You will find :KAVAL

On the big building - You will find :SMG10

In the Windmill Building - You will find: KA47

Attention!!! Getting weapons is not easy. It won't be free :)

But once you get the weapons - I promise - you will enjoy it!

It's not 100% finished but it's already playable!

Have a nice time.

FussyCraft