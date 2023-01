Share · View all patches · Build 10322339 · Last edited 14 January 2023 – 12:19:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello survivors!

I hope everyone had wonderful holidays and a great new year!

The latest update features the new sleep system. Players may now interact with a bed in order to sleep the night away, assuming nothing decides to interfere, of course. I have also worked a lot on further optimizing enemy AI and spawning systems!

See you on R'lyeh!