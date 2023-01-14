 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

[Neolithic]To the End update for 14 January 2023

Update, Version 20230114

Share · View all patches · Build 10322273 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
############Content#################
[Egypt]Expanded the map of Baldat'Aten'Almaleuna
[Egypt]New location: Abandoned House.
[Egypt]Added a new BGM for this new location.
###########DEBUG####################
[Tombestone]Fixed a graphics glitch in the taunting image.
简体中文
############Content#################
【埃及】扩展了巴达图'阿腾'阿玛拉乌那图的地图。
【埃及】新区域：废弃的房屋。
【埃及】为该区域加入了一个新的背景音乐。
###########DEBUG####################
【墓石牌】修复了嘲讽图标在某些情况下的图像错误。

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link