English
############Content#################
[Egypt]Expanded the map of Baldat'Aten'Almaleuna
[Egypt]New location: Abandoned House.
[Egypt]Added a new BGM for this new location.
###########DEBUG####################
[Tombestone]Fixed a graphics glitch in the taunting image.
简体中文
############Content#################
【埃及】扩展了巴达图'阿腾'阿玛拉乌那图的地图。
【埃及】新区域：废弃的房屋。
【埃及】为该区域加入了一个新的背景音乐。
###########DEBUG####################
【墓石牌】修复了嘲讽图标在某些情况下的图像错误。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 14 January 2023
Update, Version 20230114
English
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update