[NEWS] 2.0.0 release available!

New features:
- Climbing system Objects 3D: choose location centered or grounded Orthographic camera option Command move object: draw a way preview Create / Edit object: put window on a side so the object is still visible Hide commands window when editing one Command stop sound Command display / hide an enemy Command transform an enemy Statistic: add option to display damage name + currency name Loading bar while creating a project Battle map: command start a battle option default battle map and add it in tileset Characteristics: assign element Languages: dictionary with all missing words in game New example game Monster: status in condition action monster Objects: option to set center/angle/scale values 3D models rotate with characters orientation Backup option to disable + backup only datas Switch button to display a currency or not on the main menu / shop list Plugins: change to avoid the use of getValue() on complex objects New title screen and battle music! Change battler graphics command Saved maps are now in a temp file Facesets for other missing characters Backup option select time between each save and max number backups Warning message for basic and hero model
Fixes:
- Improve 3D objects objects position (wrong selft detection position) Command move object: change graphics changing orientation even if option activated General autotile texture is haunted Ingame states description UI more readable Issues with status: released when attacked wrongly calculated, animation still displayed when released Allow/Forbid weapons/armors characteristics not working on weapons/armors Update model hero to disable camera moving property when entering a new map Time event with repeat off is not working in teleported maps for hero Adding a message error when selecting a non existing object ID in a command Open BR menu can be opened without project opened Some translations issues Fix chest default size Statistics not working for monster action condition Teleport an object with a moving route not working properly Shop: use variable to buy not working Error message issue when synch wrong with hero Saved game might get an error if map size changed Custom 3D objects rotated and scaled not drawn at correct position in game Crash sometimes when resizing a map with mountains deleted Inputs initialized before running plugins Moutains portions crash if drawing with rectangle in preview Autotiles and mountains portions drawing issues with rectangle in preview Enemy using skill attacking all targets not working Skybox: clouds name replaced by day Copy conditions command with property in common reaction make crash Models might crash engine sometimes if trying to delete one Impossible to export standalone on Mac OS when using Mac OS
