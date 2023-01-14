- Boar damage lowered by 30%
- Fixed some bosses not scaling hp after 22
- Fixed a bug with heavy grain constantly giving damage without removing it
- Loot now arranged by worth
- Added sell price label on loot
- Fixed crosshair not showing correct accuracy
- Fixed spell aoe not increasing icemage's primary spell size
The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 14 January 2023
0.5.5 small QOL update
