The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 14 January 2023

0.5.5 small QOL update

  • Boar damage lowered by 30%
  • Fixed some bosses not scaling hp after 22
  • Fixed a bug with heavy grain constantly giving damage without removing it
  • Loot now arranged by worth
  • Added sell price label on loot
  • Fixed crosshair not showing correct accuracy
  • Fixed spell aoe not increasing icemage's primary spell size

