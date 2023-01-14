◆New Features◆
・Implemented the new game "INFINITY DROPS".
(The puzzle game can be played by pressing and holding the INFINITY DROPS button on the title screen for at least 5 seconds.)
・Increased SEs that can be customized.
↓ Click here for more information
https://twitter.com/regu12345/status/1564586533658951680?s=20
DreamPusher update for 14 January 2023
VER.6.6.0 update information
