DreamPusher update for 14 January 2023

VER.6.6.0 update information

◆New Features◆
・Implemented the new game "INFINITY DROPS".
(The puzzle game can be played by pressing and holding the INFINITY DROPS button on the title screen for at least 5 seconds.)
・Increased SEs that can be customized.
