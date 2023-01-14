You can now choose between low and normal pixelation (default is normal), for a clearer view.
Thanks for the feedback!
EMPTY SHELL: PROLOGUE update for 14 January 2023
Pixelation amount option
Patchnotes via Steam Community
You can now choose between low and normal pixelation (default is normal), for a clearer view.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update