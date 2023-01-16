Version 1.6 update notes

Version 1.6 has finished its beta development and it is now the default game version. 1.6 focus was on multiplayer optimization and fixes, and the new multiplayer mode, private simulation, is capable of hosting much larger games than the default shared mode. Additionally track curve weights and track splitting was introduced, which enabled a new set of track editor tools. Here is a list of the major new features in 1.6:

Multiplayer optimizations

A big focus of the 1.6 private development has been to optimize multiplayer for better scalability. Not all goals have been achieved in 1.6, but it should still be more capable than older versions of playing larger saves in MP.

New multiplayer mode: private simulation

In this (optional) new mode every player runs a private simulation of the game, so time, train motions and pax is private to its local game session. All manual editing actions, like creating tracks, buying trains or editing lines are still shared between all clients. This new mode allows for changing the game speed and should scale to larger map builds since connection bandwidth is only used for editor synchronization.

New multiplayer connection mode: direct connection

By default the game uses the Steam Relay Network, a Valve provided CDN optimized for low latency gaming but with bandwidth caps. Hosters can now disable the Relay Network and instead directly host the game session from an UDP port in their PC. This allows the game to use a much larger fraction of your internet connection, allowing to host much bigger maps.

Track curve weight

It is now possible to manually select the halfway point between two tracks, allowing to alter the curvature of tracks without moving their control points. This feature in turns makes split and tape tools possible.

The track editor gains five new tools: split track, track tape, promote tracks into platforms

(demoting platforms into tracks is also available in the track properties panel), building tape and parallel track tape. These tools have a different interaction mode compared to older tools, always working on top of existing tracks.

Track editor "hold" mode for keybindings

This game option changes the way the track editor tool keybindings work. In this mode the track editor is always in selection mode. When pressing a tool keybind the editor switches to the corresponding tool, but only while the key is pressed. On releasing the key the selection mode is enabled again. Experienced players might find this mode a more efficient way to interact with the track editor.

Track editor optimizations

Manipulating track selections involving parallel tracks and/or multiple stations should be noticeably faster in v1.6.

Path trace options in train window

Two new options (accessed from two new buttons in the train window) make it possible to visualize the projected path of a train to its current destination, or to any point in any track.

Bulk edit options for trains

In the train editor it is now possible to select multiple trains by shift-clicking in the train listing. When more than one train is selected the editor shows a panel with options for bulk changing the train order mode, issuing interventions or selling the selected trains.

Check out the 1.6 devblogs for more in depth information:

https://carloscarrasco.com/nimby-rails-october-2022/

https://carloscarrasco.com/nimby-rails-november-2022/

https://carloscarrasco.com/nimby-rails-december-2022/