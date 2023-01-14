 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EpicSurvivors update for 14 January 2023

Patch 0.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 10322156 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.SkillBook (Include most skill name and description)
2.New map researchcenter.
3.Fix some ui issue.
4.Fix some sound effect issue.
5.New Skill // Charge Beam ,PyramidShield, Rage,Inner Sword

Changed files in this update

Depot 2116301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link