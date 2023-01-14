1.SkillBook (Include most skill name and description)
2.New map researchcenter.
3.Fix some ui issue.
4.Fix some sound effect issue.
5.New Skill // Charge Beam ,PyramidShield, Rage,Inner Sword
EpicSurvivors update for 14 January 2023
Patch 0.0.9
1.SkillBook (Include most skill name and description)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update