Gloam v0.27

This update focuses on gameplay tweaks, and quality of life changes that make Gloam more enjoyable :)
Gameplay
- We now make sure that mini-games are exactly the same for each player in a duel. This wasn't previously the case for Magic Powder, Candle Keeper, or Enigma.
- We increased the player movement speed to make the game more dynamic.
- Increased invincibility time to incentivize players to split up and finds other adversaries more often.
- Certain mini-games, that sometimes could be solved extremely quickly, should now require more clicks and be more fun to solve!
- Also, candle flames are now picked up faster, so you can use the boost sooner.
Quality of life changes
- Added a small button to copy the room code to clipboard without having to reveal the code. Great for you streamers!
- Mini-game names are now displayed during the countdown timer.
- Added an animation to show player invincibility.
- Added a shadow under ghost players so that they can more easily position themselves on runestones.
- An icon showing which mini-game is being played is now displayed above the heads of the two battling players!
- Slightly improved the visual appearance of the Candle Guy flame.
- General UI improvements.
Bug fixes
- Stop player from moving around while clicking in the settings and admin menus.
- Runestones should properly deactivate once there are only 2 players left.
Changed files in this update