Gloam update for 15 January 2023

Gloam v0.27

Share · View all patches · Build 10322118 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update focuses on gameplay tweaks, and quality of life changes that make Gloam more enjoyable :)

Gameplay

  • We now make sure that mini-games are exactly the same for each player in a duel. This wasn't previously the case for Magic Powder, Candle Keeper, or Enigma.
  • We increased the player movement speed to make the game more dynamic.
  • Increased invincibility time to incentivize players to split up and finds other adversaries more often.
  • Certain mini-games, that sometimes could be solved extremely quickly, should now require more clicks and be more fun to solve!
  • Also, candle flames are now picked up faster, so you can use the boost sooner.

Quality of life changes

  • Added a small button to copy the room code to clipboard without having to reveal the code. Great for you streamers!
  • Mini-game names are now displayed during the countdown timer.
  • Added an animation to show player invincibility.
  • Added a shadow under ghost players so that they can more easily position themselves on runestones.
  • An icon showing which mini-game is being played is now displayed above the heads of the two battling players!
  • Slightly improved the visual appearance of the Candle Guy flame.
  • General UI improvements.

Bug fixes

  • Stop player from moving around while clicking in the settings and admin menus.
  • Runestones should properly deactivate once there are only 2 players left.

