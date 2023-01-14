Patch Note V0.3.3

Reworked all game Stages.

Stage 0 now reduces monsters’ HP by 20%, reduces Boss’s HP by 50%. Retina becomes available in Stage 0.

Stage 1 now reduces Boss’s HP by 50%

Stage 2 now increases monsters’ HP and movement speed instead of randomizing Organ Compatibility

Stage 3 now enrages Boss and elites, granting them extra movement speed as they stay alive

Stage 4 now randomize Organ Compatibility instead of Mind Overload

Stage 5 now increases Mind Overload threshold by 4

Fixed a bug where tag of grouped Organs was not able to be selected