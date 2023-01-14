 Skip to content

Bio Prototype update for 14 January 2023

Patch Note V0.3.3

Patch Note V0.3.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reworked all game Stages.
Stage 0 now reduces monsters’ HP by 20%, reduces Boss’s HP by 50%. Retina becomes available in Stage 0.
Stage 1 now reduces Boss’s HP by 50%
Stage 2 now increases monsters’ HP and movement speed instead of randomizing Organ Compatibility
Stage 3 now enrages Boss and elites, granting them extra movement speed as they stay alive
Stage 4 now randomize Organ Compatibility instead of Mind Overload
Stage 5 now increases Mind Overload threshold by 4
Fixed a bug where tag of grouped Organs was not able to be selected

