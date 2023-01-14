More Pet Update v0.28

New:

30 Pets can be found in Area and Expedition.

28 Pet Combos can be done.

Pet Token a new IAP purchase that can't be bought for Soul, it will be later rewarded in Event and other sources.

Fixed:

Some Expedition Damage wasn't accurate, it wasn't affecting many players, and when it did it wasn't by much for most of them, this fix was needed, and to compensate i increased a few Pets Expedition Bonus such as Damage, Reward & Time. Also new Pets from Expedition got higher Damage, which also help compensate this issue.

I hope everyone had some nice holidays and that this new year is starting good. I did a lot more fixes, small changes & improvements, but i didnt keep track of everything for this patch sadly, but it's only good stuff, no nerfs or changes into anything.

Next Update which should be in 7-14 days, will include World 6, new Achievements and a few more stuff.

Then the next Feature Update should be mid/end February as it's also a big and nice one.

Thank you very much for all of your support, have fun in the game 🙂