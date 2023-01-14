 Skip to content

EMPTY SHELL: PROLOGUE update for 14 January 2023

Scanlines on/off

Now there's an option that let you enable/disable scanlines for a clearer view (default is enabled).
Scanlines are cool, but i understand they can be annoying, sometimes.

