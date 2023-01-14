Now there's an option that let you enable/disable scanlines for a clearer view (default is enabled).
Scanlines are cool, but i understand they can be annoying, sometimes.
EMPTY SHELL: PROLOGUE update for 14 January 2023
Scanlines on/off
