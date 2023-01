New Feature: Streamer vs. Chat

Renamed Replay section to Arcade.

Added Twitch Integration!

Streamers can now fight against their own chatters (ingame ofc). This is a seperate mode and will stay in Beta for a while since I can't really balance it without having seen it in Action. Completing the core game first is recommended or all current Enemies and Abilities will be spoiled.

FIXED bad coding in some cases, made it worse in others, have fun!