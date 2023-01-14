Feature Friday - January 13, 2023

204.51
- Added a tree [redacted].
- Fulling identifying an artifact now gives a different message than partially identifying it.
- Magnetic bottles now alert you when they're nearly out of power.
- Magnetic bottles generated in vendor inventories are now always empty.
- Great magma crabs now bleed lava.
- Ink now has value.
- Having something explode in your inventory while you're on the world map no longer destroys significant portions of the world map.
- Village mayors, wardens, tinkers, apothecaries, and merchants can no longer generate hidden.
- Somewhat reduced the priority Repair has as the default interaction on repairable items.
- You are now always able to make contact with equipped or inventory items for the purpose of repairing them.
- Creatures resistant to acid and heat are now more willing to traverse acid and lava, respectively.
- Extradimensional dromad hunters no longer spawn with their caravans.
- The masterwork carbine now bears Sparafucile's mark in its display name.
- Gave sandals of the river-wives a different tile.
- You can no longer eject from the [redacted] on the world map.
- Added some new creature descriptions.
- The repulsive device is now marked as important.
- Dormant waydroids are now marked as quest items.
- Deleted some extraneous conversation for Aoyg-No-Longer.
- Attempting to build a campfire in open air or over a pit now generates a better failure message.
- Fixed Klanq's pronouns in Barathrum's dialog.
- Fixed some bugs with the partially identified states of recoilers and chiral rings.
- Fixed a bug that caused creatures to spawn over pits in some contexts.
- Fixed a bug that with the Six Day Stilt n-pointed asterisk buff.
- Fixed a bug that caused repair attempts on scrapped waydroids to cost energy when they shouldn't have.
- [pets] Esbear is now of species bear. You'll have to re-redeem him for this change to take effect.
