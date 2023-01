Share · View all patches · Build 10321683 · Last edited 14 January 2023 – 08:26:26 UTC by Wendy

[NEW] The game now fully supports gamepads. If you find any problems during the game, please report them in steamcommunity.

[NEW] Shooting auxiliary key: Gamepad LB/Right mouse button, press and hold the shooting auxiliary key, the gun will automatically lock on the nearest enemy.

[NEW] Weapon and bullet descriptions: When picking up weapons and bullets, the descriptions of weapons and bullets are now displayed.