 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 14 January 2023

Ultrawide resolution

Share · View all patches · Build 10321548 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I can't fully support Ultra Wide monitors at the moment, that may be updated in the future. Currently I can only add a button (Esc or B in controller) to exit the Result screen.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1995871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link