Unforced patch notes Jan. 14th

BUG FIX
- Fix a bug that the damage of Destiny is too high in some extreme cases.
- Fix a bug that there some problems when you use a card with the effect "the next 2 slots become Star point" after the card "Hunter Hunting Hunter".
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update