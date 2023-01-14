 Skip to content

Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game update for 14 January 2023

Unforced patch notes Jan. 14th

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
BUG FIX
  • Fix a bug that the damage of Destiny is too high in some extreme cases.
  • Fix a bug that there some problems when you use a card with the effect "the next 2 slots become Star point" after the card "Hunter Hunting Hunter".

